A Low-budget Airline Has Abandoned About 200 Bulgarians in Rome

Their flight was canceled and the next chance to get home is after 4 days.

About 200 Bulgarians are blocked at Rome's Ciampino Airport.

Among the passengers, there are people with small children.

"10 min before the flight they told us that there will be no flight, no reason, no one gives us information, and many people are at work, others are going to take exams," says Petya, one of the victims, to NOVA.

The press center of the low-cost airline said that passengers can contact the airport staff and receive food vouchers.

 

