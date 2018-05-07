A Low-budget Airline Has Abandoned About 200 Bulgarians in Rome
Their flight was canceled and the next chance to get home is after 4 days.
About 200 Bulgarians are blocked at Rome's Ciampino Airport.
Among the passengers, there are people with small children.
How to get compensation for a delayed or canceled flight?
"10 min before the flight they told us that there will be no flight, no reason, no one gives us information, and many people are at work, others are going to take exams," says Petya, one of the victims, to NOVA.
The press center of the low-cost airline said that passengers can contact the airport staff and receive food vouchers.
- » An Electric Pole Fell Over a Car in Plovdiv
- » Bloody Protest Shooked People in Sofia
- » Today Begins the Large-scale Renovation of "Graf Ignatiev" Street in the Center of Sofia
- » Today Bulgaria Celebrates St. George Day
- » PM Borisov will Inspect the Construction of the Struma Highway amid Archaeological Finds
- » The Ombudsman Introduced Legal Changes to Protect the Rights of Orphan Children