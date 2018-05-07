Bloody Protest Shooked People in Sofia

Pro-vegan activists removed their clothes, sprayed themselves with fake blood and wrapped in plastic bags in Sofia to protest against the consumption of meat products.

The protest was on the same date as St. George's Day, a tradition for which a whole lamb is roasted.

"This is a barbaric tradition that should not be part of our standard of living and way of life in the 21st century," said the President of the Bulgarian Vegan Union, Nikola Donev.

Prior to the protest, he announced: "We will have a very shocking and spectacular action with people packed as human meat. People cooked in a huge bowl, ...people wrapped in a huge dune, and people cut, chopped and fried in a huge pan. "

"We will recreate the sweep in a slaughterhouse... We want people to see that meat does not grow in the supermarket. The purpose of this is for people to see how they fight for their lives, but they have no chance of survival. We protest because most people pay for these killings. We protest against the massacre of these babies lambs, against the insolence and heartlessness of their murderers and their guarantors - all consuming them, "Donev said.

The Bulgarian Vegan Union is described as "an advocacy organization for animal rights aimed to spread veganism in Bulgaria".