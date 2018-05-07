Unknown Person Attacked Three People with Acid in London

In London, three passers-by were hospitalized in the hospital after being doused unknown “toxic substance”.

As reported BBC citing the police, the three victims, 17, 22 and 27 years found on the street in the Kingsland area of Hackney in North East London and taken to a hospital.

The police have not yet said what the substance poured over the victims, but said that it is “toxic” and not acid.

Recall that on 4 March, former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia was discovered unconscious on a bench in the shopping centre Maltings in Salisbury.

The UK government announced that they were poisoned nervously-paralytic substance is of military origin, developed in Russia. It is known as a Novichok