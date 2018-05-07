Today Begins the Large-scale Renovation of "Graf Ignatiev" Street in the Center of Sofia

From today begins the massive renovation of Graf Ignatiev Street. It provides for complete renovation, replacement of the plumbing installation, rails and renovation of Slaveykov and Garibaldi squares.

The deadline for completion is mid-October. The repair will cost 24 million leva, provided with a grant agreement under OP "Regions in Growth". The fine for non-compliance is BGN 240,000 per day.



The long Graf Ignatiev Street will have a new look and new quieter tram rails. It will be a pedestrian zone, except for moving trams.

While the repair of "Grafa" and "Solunska" street will continue, traffic will be suspended for trams and cars. Instead of 10, 12 and 18 from Journalist Square to Vitosha Blvd, there will be substitute buses.

A substitute bus line will serve passengers who routinely travel on this route. It will start from the Zoo, through the boulevards "Cherni Vrah" "James Baucher", "Saint Naum", "Evlogi and Hristo Georgiev" and finally "Gurko" Street - the nearest road artery, which is expected to be quite busy while the repairs continue.

The bus line A-TM 10 will reach the Court of Justice and will return to its starting point through the boulevards "Hristo Botev", "Alexander Stamboliiski" and "Tsar Osvoboditel". All car parks in the area will also be closed until the repair is over.