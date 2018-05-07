Yellow Code for Heavy Rainfalls and Thunderstorms in Bulgaria, Hailstorms Are Also Expected

On Monday, the weather will be mostly cloudy. In many parts of the country, there will be short and intense rain activity, accompanied by thunderstorms.

Hailstorms are also expected.

In western Bulgaria, it will rain heavily. There will be weak to moderate wind in the eastern regions.

Atmospheric pressure is and will remain below the average for May.

On the Black Sea coast the clouds will be torn. However, after lunch, it will be mostly cloudy. In some regions of the seaside are expected short rainfalls and thunderstorms. There will be moderate northeast wind.

The maximum air temperatures will be 21 ° -23 °. The sea water temperature: 16 ° -18 ° and the excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

In the mountains, there will be cumulus-rain clouds and in many places, there will be rainfalls accompanied by thunderstorms.

The wind will be from northeast to moderate. The maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters will be about 16 °, at 2000 meters - about 9 °.

A yellow code for heavy rain and thunder activity has been announced for 13 areas in the country.

The warning is to Vidin, Vratsa, Montana, Sofia-city, Sofia-region, Pernik, Kyustendil, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kardzhali, and Haskovo.

The meteorologists warn for brief rains with thunderstorms, more intense in the mountainous areas of the regions. In some places the rain volume will reach 20-25 litres per sq m.