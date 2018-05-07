Popular Bulgarian Mountaineer Boyan Petrov has been Missing for a few Days

Mountaineer Boyan Petrov has been missing for several days, his wife Radoslava Nenova reported on Facebook.

He has attempted to climb the 8,000m Shishapangma in the Himalayas when the weather has deteriorated sharply. "He has certainly tried to get to the top because his tent was at camp 3. The weather has deteriorated sharply and the other boys have gone down to the base camp. They moved one day after him ... "said his wife.

Meanwhile, an official post was issued by the Foreign Ministry press center, stating that at the Embassy of Bulgaria in Beijing on May 6, received information from the Tibetan Mountaineer Association that Bulgarian mountaineer Boyan Petrov was missing from May 3, 2018.

Boyan Petrov has taken part in an expedition to the Himalayas, along with 10 other (1 Hungarian, 5 Italians and four guides of Nepalese origin), the MFA said.

According to the information received, his disappearence was noticed by the participants in the Shishapangma expedition at about 7,500 meters above sea level. Immediately afterwards, three people were sent to search for him. On 6 May morning, at 7350 meters above sea level, the tent and sleeping bag were discovered without the climber himself. Due to a sudden worsening of the weather conditions in the area, the three seekers temporarily ceased the search.

The Tibetan Mountaineering Association was informed of what happened on 6 May at 12:20 local time by the liaison man from the Shishapangma area. Employees of the Association maintain contact with the head of the expedition who informed them that the search of the Bulgarian mountaineer continues.

Bulgaria's Embassies in Beijing and Delhi are in constant contact with local institutions and are closely following the case.



The expedition was authorized to enter Jilin on April 10, 2018, ascend to Shisha Pangma, and leave Jilin on 9 June 2018.

"In the mountains, people become more of a family and I know that they will do their best to find him and complete this story with a happy end," says Boyan Petrov's wife Radoslava, with optimism.