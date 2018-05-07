Europe Is Looking For 15,000 Young People For a Free Trip

May 7, 2018, Monday
The European Commission has announced that this summer 15 000 young adults will travel to the EU to get to know it. The trips will be paid with money from the EU budget (12 million euros).

The aim of these travels is young people to get acquainted with the rich European cultural heritage, with other Europeans and with everything that unite Europe. Travels are scheduled to last up to 30 days and include visits up to four locations.

Applications will be accepted in June on the europa.eu/youth/EU_bg portal. Those wishing to participate must be at least 18 years old till 1 July of this year. The participants will be selected by a jury.

Depending on how much money remains after the summer trips, by the end of the year they will have a new opportunity to apply. More details will be announced on this site in the middle of this month.

