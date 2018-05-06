Insane Flood In Ankara, Turkey

hurriyetdailynews

At least six people were injured in a catastrophic flood in Ankara.

Several neighborhoods have suffered, particularly the situation in the municipality of Mamak is critical, where water dragged parked cars and even small trucks.

 

 "Such a catastrophe has never been seen in the capital of Turkey. Six people have been injured but none of them is in critical condition, "said Mustafa Tuna, the mayor.

The Turkish news agency, IHA, has spread dramatic videos which show how drivers were trying to escape from their cars and buses that were taken from the flood.

 

Tags: Ankara, flood
