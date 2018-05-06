National Museum of Military History with Free Entrance and Special Program for May 6th

On May 6th - the Day of Bravery and the day of the Bulgarian Army parade, the National Museum of Military History will celebrate with a special festive program and a free entrance for the permanent chronological exposition.

For the first time on May 6th, visitors will be able to see for free the latest Enemy / Friend exhibition, which reveals the complex puzzle of the military and political relations between Bulgaria and three countries-Turkey, Russi, and Germany- explained from the museum.

During the exhibition will be presented unique items, possessions of the royal families and those related to events and people whose fates are marked by interstate relations.

On May 6th, the guests of the museum will also find out what it feels like to enter the cabins used for the management of some of the most significant exhibits in the external exposure, as well as to taste a bean soup which is a typical meal for the soldiers cooked by a true military chef.

The May 6th program can be viewed on the National Museum of Military History's website.