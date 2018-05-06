Oleg Popov - Over 20 Years on The Battlefield With ...a Camera!

Oleg Popov has been on the hottest spots in the world and has seen the ugliest face of the war, armed only with a camera. He has introduced all military conflicts between 1990 and 2011.

Oleg Popov shares that he has seen a different attitude towards him. The fact that he was born on the Balkans defines his professional path to the war in Bosnia.

"I have had enough experience as a photo reporter, so they did not succeed in killing me the first few months," says Popov in front of Bulgaria ON AIR camera."

The photo reporter reveals that he has been really afraid in some cases. He spent 38 days in a chemical suit in Iraq.

Oleg Popov is one of the leading photographers in Bulgaria who has been behind the lens for more than 20 years. His photos have been presented in the most prestigious publications in the world. He was a photographer during the wars in Croatia, Bosnia, Chechnya, Kosovo, Israel, Macedonia, Afghanistan, and Iraq.