Bulgaria: 200 Refugees Blocked a Highway in Greece wikimedia commons

Yesterday about 200 refugees and migrants blocked the highway near Thessaloniki in northern Greece. They protested against the poor conditions in their camp, the Associated Press reported.

The protest last night continued an hour and ended after more police was sent there to handle the situation. The protest began after the tents in the camp had been flooded.

The camp near Thessaloniki is located on the place of a former barrack. It accommodates refugees and other migrants who live in steel containers. There are also tents which are shelters for the refugees who arrived this spring from Turkey. The flood complicated the already difficult conditions in the overcrowded camp.

 

