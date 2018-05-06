200 Refugees Blocked a Highway in Greece
Yesterday about 200 refugees and migrants blocked the highway near Thessaloniki in northern Greece. They protested against the poor conditions in their camp, the Associated Press reported.
The protest last night continued an hour and ended after more police was sent there to handle the situation. The protest began after the tents in the camp had been flooded.
The camp near Thessaloniki is located on the place of a former barrack. It accommodates refugees and other migrants who live in steel containers. There are also tents which are shelters for the refugees who arrived this spring from Turkey. The flood complicated the already difficult conditions in the overcrowded camp.
- » EU Countries Negotiated the Final Declaration of the Western Balkans Meeting
- » The EC is Looking for 15,000 Young People to Travel across Europe for Free
- » People Injured, Explosion in London
- » France and Germany Pledge Eurozone Reform Plan by June
- » The Person Who Stole an Ambulance in Plovdiv
- » Federica Moghereini: The EU Grants an Additional € 3 Billion to Turkey For Refugees