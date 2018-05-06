Seven Polish Miners Missing after Quake Hits Coal Mine
WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Seven Polish coal miners were missing on Saturday after a quake hit a mine owned by JSW, the European Union’s largest coking coal producer, officials said.
The quake took place in the Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie coal mine in southern Poland.
“According to latest information, seven employees are missing,” the spokeswoman for the WUG mining office, Anna Swiniarska-Tadla, told state news agency PAP.
Eight teams of rescuers were at the mine aiming to locate the missing miners, the spokeswoman said. High levels of methane in the air in the area of the quake were hampering the rescue operation.
- » Dead Bulgarian Woman Found in the Danube River in Austria
- » Fire in the Locomotive of the Fast Train from Sofia to Burgas
- » Huge Fire in Sofia, Destroyed Warehouse (Videos)
- » Five Children Ended up in Hospital after an Explosion in Dobrich
- » 14 People Injured in a Crash between Trains in the Czech Republic
- » 44 still Missing in Sao Paulo Blaze Building Collapse (Video)