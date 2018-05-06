Seven Polish Miners Missing after Quake Hits Coal Mine

Pixabay.com

WARSAW, May 5 (Reuters) - Seven Polish coal miners were missing on Saturday after a quake hit a mine owned by JSW, the European Union’s largest coking coal producer, officials said.

The quake took place in the Borynia-Zofiowka-Jastrzebie coal mine in southern Poland.

“According to latest information, seven employees are missing,” the spokeswoman for the WUG mining office, Anna Swiniarska-Tadla, told state news agency PAP.

Eight teams of rescuers were at the mine aiming to locate the missing miners, the spokeswoman said. High levels of methane in the air in the area of the quake were hampering the rescue operation. 

