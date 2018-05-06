EU Countries Negotiated the Final Declaration of the Western Balkans Meeting

All 28 EU Member States have agreed on the text of the final declaration of the EU-Western Balkans Summit to be held in Sofia on 17 May, BNR said, quoting Bulgarian EU Presidency Minister Lilyana Pavlova. In Brussels, she stressed that there is still room for any country to confirm its participation in the forum.

It is not yet clear whether Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will be present personally on 17 May, as Madrid does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state. Spanish media have written that Rajoy will come to Sofia only for dinner on May 16, but will not participate in the next day's meeting.