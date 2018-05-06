The Military Parade for the Celebration of the Bulgarian Army

On the occasion of the Day of Courage and celebration of the Bulgarian Army in Sofia are organized a number of celebrations. The May 6th commemoration will begin with a blessings of battle flags and banners before the Monument of the Unknown Soldier, and then continue with the traditional military parade.

The celebration of the Bravery Day and the Bulgarian Army Day will begin at 9:00 am with the flood of the battle flags and the banners at the monument of the Unknown Soldier in Sofia. He will be served by His Eminence Melnik Bishop Gerasim.



The celebration will include the President and Supreme Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces Rumen Radev, the Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov, the Chief of Defense General Andrei Botev, as well as the senior officers of the Bulgarian Army. Representatives of the state leadership, the Diplomatic Corps and the military-patriotic alliances are invited to attend. Official guests of the celebration will be Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Macedonia Bekim Maxouti and Chief of General Staff of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia Lieutenant General Methodia Velichkovski.

The day of courage will be marked by the traditional military parade.



On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the creation of the Bulgarian Army over 1600 troops from the Armed Forces will participate in the parade.

At the procession will be presented 52 chain and wheeled combat vehicles of the Ground and Chernozem troops, as well as 14 helicopters and Air Force aircraft.

The parade will start at 10:00 on Knyaz Alexander I Battenberg Square in Sofia. Commander of the parade will be Commander of the Army General Major General Mikhail Popov.



Traditionally, the procession will be opened by the Air Force "Mi-17", carrying the national flag of the Republic of Bulgaria.





During the National Anthem during the parade, 20 artillery salutes will be executed.

The Military Parade will include the Guards Representative Brass Band with the Wind Orchestras of the Armed Forces. For the first time in the procession, a representative unit of the Army of the Republic of Macedonia will participate.



Following the representative blocks of the parade will take part in different formations of airplanes and helicopters that are in the armament in the helicopter, transport, training, storm and fighter Bulgarian military aviation.

At the procession will be presented various types of armament equipment in the Bulgarian army.