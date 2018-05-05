The Incredible Rainbow Mountain May Disappear Forever Because of Tourists

The mountain in Peru decorated with the colors of roses, lavender, and turquoise seems like it has been Photoshopped. Actually, this beautiful place is real and it is called the Rainbow Mountain. The stratigraphic layers of the mountain are in so many nuances that people can see the rainbow coloration.

It is an appealing fact that, according to the local people, a few years ago nobody knew about the existence of this amazing mountain. However, today it is one of the most popular places in the social media. The mountain soon will be a must go tourist destination for all foreigners who are planning to visit Peru.

Larger tourist groups began to come there, this has its pros and cons.

On the one hand, more tourists mean more profit for the region. However, experts warn that the beautiful natural wonder is getting completely demolished by the eager hikers who make the trip to Rainbow Mountain.

The tour guides take about one hundred thousand people every day there and this has generated the need for a construction of a big parking said Тhе Аѕѕосіаtеd Рrеѕѕ.

The local people say that from centuries the beauty of the mountain had been hidden and the reason for this was the climate changes. According to the older people from the region, the mountain had always been covered with slow before.

Nowadays, the tourist groups that want to see the beautiful natural wonder has provided a much-needed economic jolt to this remote region. As a consequence of this, the unemployment has decreased and some people who left the place are returning back with the hope to find a new job.

The trip costs only 3 dollars per person. The good tour guides make about 400 000$ annually. Despite all the real price of the tourism boom is too high.

"From the ecological point of view they are killing the goose that lays the golden eggs," said Dina Farfan, a Peruvian biologist. Dina Farfan proved her statement by showing a wetland once popular with migrating ducks which has been turned into a huge parking lot.