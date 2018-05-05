PM Borisov will Inspect the Construction of the Struma Highway amid Archaeological Finds

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Regional Minister Nikolay Nankov will inspect the construction of the Struma motorway and visit the archaeological excavations near the Blagoevgrad village of Pokrovnik, the BNR announced.

Rescue archaeological research has brought out over 1500 valuable artifacts and several preserved buildings from the late Antiquity. It is believed to be the Roman settlement of Skaptopara, to which Blagoevgrad is an heir.

"In recent days, there has been increasing evidence that scientists' assumptions are being confirmed," said Professor Ludmil Vagalinski, director of the Institute of Archeology from the Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, who is a consultant at the site.

Among the latest discoveries is a piece of Roman military diploma, which is a bronze tile, obtained when deserved warriors retired.

The preservation of archaeological findings will necessitate a correction of the motorway project, which according to the Mayor of Blagoevgrad Atanas Kambitov is possible despite the advanced construction. On May 11 is scheduled an extraordinary meeting of the municipal council, which must vote on the proposal to hold a local referendum on the issue.

Prime Minister Borisov and Regional Minister Nankov will visit archaeological excavations, and are expected to announce a solution to the case.