Dead Bulgarian Woman Found in the Danube River in Austria

Danube, Austria

37-year-old Bulgarian Violeta Ivanova is found dead in the Danube River in Austria. The woman was declared missing in early April.

The woman's lifeless body was discovered in the river by workers on Wednesday morning near the power plant in Melk, reports the site krone.at. quoted by "24 hours".

There will be an autopsy to clarify the causes of Violeta's death. The 37-year-old woman was treated in a psychiatric treatment clinic in the Austrian town of Ibs in the period before being searched for.

Violeta's parents do not believe what happened to be an unfortunate accident. "There are too many inconsistencies," says Dida Videva, Violeta's mother.

It is known that in the evening before her disappearance the 37-year-old Violeta had been with her friend, a 50-year-old Hungarian owner of a kiosk.

The man told law enforcement officials that Violetta was drunk when she fell into the water. "I could not help her because I can not swim myself," says the Hungarian. Violeta's family, however, does not believe the story of the Hungarian.

