Raul Castro's Daughter Offers Legalization of Same-sex Marriage in Cuba
HAVANA (AP) — Mariela Castro, a Cuban lawmaker and daughter of Communist Party chief Raul Castro, says she will push for gay marriage to be included in a constitutional reform process expected to begin in July.
She told reporters Friday that she would ask that the new charter and accompanying laws allow gay marriage.
