Bulgaria Ranks Third in the EU in Terms of Harmful Emissions Growth

Pixabay.com

Bulgaria ranks third in increase of harmful emission in the EU in 2017 according to data provided by Eurostat for the previous year, quoted by bTV. For the past year, the increase in Bulgaria was 8.3%, with Estonia (11.3%) and Malta (12.8%) was worse. After us, in growth of harmful emissions is Spain (7.4%) and Portugal (7.3%).

7 EU countries even managed to reduce carbon dioxide pollution. They are Finland (-5.9%) and Denmark (-5.8%), Great Britain (-3.2%), Ireland (-2.9%), Belgium (-2.4%), Latvia (-0.7%) and Germany (-0.2%). On average, the EU has seen an increase of 1.8%.

CO2 emissions are a major factor for global warming and account for about 80% of all EU greenhouse gas emissions. They are influenced by factors such as climatic conditions, economic growth, population size, transport and industrial activities

