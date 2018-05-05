Fire in the Locomotive of the Fast Train from Sofia to Burgas

The locomotive of the fast train from Sofia to Burgas has lit up in the area of Dolno Ezerovo railway station, reports "24 hours".

The incident happened yesterday around 10pm. Two teams of the fire brigade were sent to Burgas. Extinguishing of the fire continued for some time, the electricity in the area was stopped.



According to preliminary data there are no injured passengers. The people are taken out of the wagons and were transported by bus to the train station in Burgas.



The reasons for the fire are still unclear.