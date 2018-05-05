Huge Fire in Sofia, Destroyed Warehouse (Videos)

There is a destroyed warehouse after a fire of the Avanti trade company on Nikola Mushanov Blvd., in the Krasna Polyana district. The fire covered a decare and a half area. According to the Director of the General Directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" Ch. Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov 17 firefighting vehicles were dispatched on site with the relevant crews - approximately 100 firefighters.

A 33-year-old man slightly suffered in the incident, Darik spokeswoman Katya Sungarska said. The victim is taken to Pirogov, there is no danger to his life.

The fire alarm came at about 8pm. The reason for the fire is still unclear. The warehouse is located in close proximity to Nadezhda Hospital.

"An organization was set up to control the fire and not to spread to neighboring sites - warehouses, production facilities, hospital and gas station," said Toshko Barzilov, head of the National Operational Center of the Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate.

An Emergency Assistance Team has been sent to the fire area in case an emergency evacuation of Nadejda Hospital is required. The hospital reported that at the time of the fire there were 67 patients, including 29 newborns. Within 10-15 minutes, everyone was moved to the northern wing of the building.

A medical team has been proactively called up. If necessary, Emergency Response has announced readiness to send more ambulances.

Alcohol, cigarettes, confectionery, etc. are stored in the wholesale warehouse. on an area of ​​about 1500 square meters, said Ch. Commissioner Nikolay Nikolov, Director of the Fire Safety and Population Protection Directorate General, to clarify the reasons for the fire and whether the warehouse has been inspected.

In the incident, fire-fighting assistance was also provided by the Sofia Municipality with their Directorate "Emergency Rescue", CEZ, Water Supply and Sewerage, and Overgas was provided support. "The measurements we made do not show poisons in the air," said Commissioner Nikolov, "The blasts that have been heard in the warehouse are probably caused by small gas bottles or alcohol cans.

The movement in the area was difficult. The fire boss thanked the police colleagues for the established traffic safety organization. And urged all citizens to be more careful.

"For me, the most important thing was there to be no danger to the people, to the nearby buildings, thank you very much for the reaction of the fire brigade," said Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, who also went to the site of the fire. "We have provided additional aquifers to support the fire and we hope to be able to finish it in. There is no danger for the people around and in the neighborhood including, I hope that the whole situation will be completed soon," added Fandakova.