Bulgaria: Terrorist Attack against US Embassy in Sofia Was Prevented Back in 1991, Ex Spy Reveals Former Bulgarian intelligence officer Gen. Todor Boyadzhiev presented recently his new book, “A Spy’s Confession – Part 3”, in which he tells the story of the foiled terrorist plot against the US Embassy in Sofia. Photo: TV grab from Bulgaria On Air TV

An “ensemble cast” from international terrorist groups came together to carry out a terrorist attack with a RPG launcher against the US Embassy in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia in 1991 as a warning against the United States before the launch of the Desert Storm operation against Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein (essentially the second stage of the First Gulf War or the First Iraq War), a former Bulgarian intelligence chief has revealed in an interview.

