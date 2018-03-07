700 Bulgarian Criminals are Hiding Abroad

917 are the convicted offenders who have been declared as fugitives because they can not be found and imprisoned to serve their sentences. This is the data of the Prosecutor's Office, which was presented by the Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov to the parliamentary legal commission today. Tsatsarov ordered the data to be gathered because in the beginning of the year a man who was convicted for molestation commit six murders and then commit suicide.

Over 75% of the wanted - 700 convicted persons are abroad. For some of them is collected data about altered identity and use of false IDs, the prosecutor's report said.

The total number of convicted persons which are still not detained is 925. Including three sentenced to life imprisonment.