The Оldest Letter in a Bottle is ... Part of an Experiment 132 Years Ago
The oldest letter in a bottle was found on a beach about 180 km from Perth, Western Australia.
It was thrown out of the ship 132 years ago.
The letter is a hand-written form dated June 12, 1886, and it included the name of the German ship Paula.
The bottle was part of an experiment at a German Naval Observatory to study ocean currents.
