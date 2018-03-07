The Оldest Letter in a Bottle is ... Part of an Experiment 132 Years Ago

Bulgaria: The Оldest Letter in a Bottle is ... Part of an Experiment 132 Years Ago

The oldest letter in a bottle was found on a beach about 180 km from Perth, Western Australia.

It was thrown out of the ship 132 years ago.

The letter is a hand-written form dated June 12, 1886, and it included the name of the German ship Paula.

The bottle was part of an experiment at a German Naval Observatory to study ocean currents.

