Teachers, Medical Professionals and Journalists are the most Harassed in the Workplace

Bulgaria: Teachers, Medical Professionals and Journalists are the most Harassed in the Workplace

The most stress and harassment in the workplace is among the teachers, followed by medical specialists and journalists. The data was announced by the chair of the Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers Yanka Takeva at a conference on the subject. According to trade unionists, it is necessary to create a Law on Workplace Violence.
 
6 million women in the world suffer violence in the workplace, this is a global problem, not just a Bulgarian problem, Yanka Takeva said.

"Where the professions are feminized, there is the most violence, and in the studies that the Syndicate of Bulgarian Teachers did,  stress and harassment is highest in the teaching profession, then the medical specialists, followed by the journalists " Takeva said.
 
According to a European survey, 40% of employers are worried about violence and harassment at the workplace, announced the director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Studies, Liuben Tomev. "But only 25% of them have introduced measures to combat the problem, and in many countries this share does not exceed 10%," he said.

In his words, it is necessary to create a Law against Workplace Violence, to develop Code of Ethics for industries and anti-stress programs.

