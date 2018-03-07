Record Number of Deaths Caused by the Flu in Croatia

At least 35 deaths from influenza have been reported in Croatia, but experts believe that their number is significantly higher, reports bgnes.

Up to now, most people who died of influenza - 27 people - were registered in 2010 during the swine flu pandemic. Dr. Vladimir Drazjevovich, a virologist at the National Center for Influenza, noted that this year the flu is different.

"We are witnessing a very intense year in terms of the high number of illnesses and the duration of the illness. Hospitals are constantly full, diseases is undergoing complications, we have never had so many deaths, "he said.

Dr Drazjevovich pointed out that 6,000 new cases of influenza patients have been registered in the country last week, with a total number of 57,000 people. Doctors expect that by the end of the season their number will grow to 70,000 cases. According to the virologist, this number should be multiplied by two, because there are many people who either did not register or did not turn to the doctors but relied on home treatment.