Bulgarian Companies Cannot Protect Themselves Against Fake News

The conference "Corruption and the Origin of Fake News" was held in the European Parliament. It gathered over 120 Bulgarian public figures, citizens and European MP’s.

The conference was attended by Jeffrey van Orden, known German scholar and industrialist who is currently also one of the most respected European MP’s, Prof. Olaf Henkel, Polish MEP and former Deputy Speaker Richard Chernetsky, Colin Stevens, a journalist who focuses on the EP. On the Bulgarian side, the conference was attended by the former Ambassador in Moscow Plamen Grozdanov, tourism expert Rumen Draganov, journalists Rumiana Michneva and Georgi Gotev, Stoyan Denev, the economist Dimitar Chobanov, the former prosecutor Roman Vassilev, MEPs and others.

Plamen Grozdanov noted that under the current Bulgarian legislation companies can not defend themselves by filing court cases because they have yet to prove damages that have suffered from such false news and lies. Dimitar Chobanov from the University of National and World Economy took note of the effect of fake news on the economy. Their first goal is to attract attention, it is important to understand how they impact on users in social media and in general. "The phenomenon of fake news is old in its nature. The first example is in the 19th century. Then an authoritative British newspaper writes that there is an open moon life. This is causing a boom in sales," Chobanov said.

About 7 out of 10 Bulgarians claim they can recognize fake news. One out of every eight does not know what is fake news and is hard to find. These data are from a study by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, which was presented by Prof. Chobanov. People who can recognize fake news are an educated urban stratum, they are concentrated in a small part of the country, he added. In his view, this creates a problem, because with a little money, citizens can be influenced in the desired direction by certain circles. "False news is being used for something that can not be verified, which affects the economy.

This leads to postponing investments, suffering income, creating jobs, "Chobanov said. Colin Stevens, journalist, warned that fake news is not only disseminated in social media. He thinks journalists have the responsibility to sift the real from the fake news. "True news is something you do not want to know, everything else is fake news and IP. Lobbyists in Brussels do not want to report the news, but to influence them. You as journalists have to distinguish the truth from the lie, "Stevens said. Jeffrey van Orden believes that the problems in Bulgaria have not disappeared 11 years after her accession to United Europe. "It has been very successful, but there is still more to be done in the fight against corruption, organized crime, the reform of the judiciary. These problems may have diminished but still remain. Last year's EC report highlighted corruption as one of the biggest problems in Bulgaria, "said Jeffrey van Orden.

"Bulgaria is waiting for the prince of a fairy horse to save her," added the MEP. He has always believed that there are good reasons for Bulgaria to join the EU. The people of Bulgaria had a great desire to escape the strong grasp of the USSR and then Russia to join the liberal democrats club with all the advantages it gives," said Van Orden, adding: "For Bulgaria, the European Union is the faithful a road that gives excellent opportunities. " Jeffrey van Orden took a close look at the role of the fake news in Brexit. Although he has criticized the EU, he has voted for the country to remain in the Union for pragmatic reasons. At the same time, he criticized the EU's policy of making the life of the British black, so that there are no more countries to want to leave. "Leaving should be considered difficult and impossible," he said, adding: "We all think the best way forward is a close partnership between the EU and the UK.

This should reflect the desire of the British on the one hand and EU requirements on the other ". Jeffrey van Orden pointed out that Britain had voted for leaving because she wanted to control her right and not to go to Brussels. A great deal of trouble has triggered border controls as well. Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision to invite 1 million migrants to Germany has horrified British voters: "People have said that now these migrants are in Germany, and after 5 years in our country." At the same time, Van Orden pointed out that the UK is positive about the Bulgarians. "Over 60,000 of your countrymen live on the island. We support Bulgaria in the fight against terrorism, trafficking and corruption. I hope we will continue to have good bilateral relations, "he said. Professor Olaf Henkel is categorical that there is a direct link between fabricated news, lack of media freedom and corruption. "I have an unpleasant experience with such news in Germany. I was one of the people who funded an "Alternative to Germany". We started to fight the euro because we saw its negative consequences for Southern Europe. It turned out to be very weak for Germany, which exported goods and services as crazy, and very strong for the countries of Southern Europe, where it has led to high youth unemployment," said Professor Henkel.

According to him, the euro is "a hat that is trying to impose on everyone, but it is not for everyone, but only for some." That is why the "Alternative to Germany" party was formed to fight the euro. Meanwhile, media and politicians in Germany who fail to overcome their arguments are beginning to criticize them as an extremist party. In fact, the intellectuals who create the "Alternative to Germany" leave her, and the real extremists come to their place.

So the initial fake news about the extremism of this political power at one point turns out to be true, Professor Henkel said. He said the German government has blamed the fake news of Google, Facebook and others. Professor Henkel also referred to Brexit. He thinks that Brexit will have a terrible impact on Europe. Leaving Britain would be as if the EU had left 19 countries at a time. "Nobody talks about this impact on the EU. Britain is the EU's largest partner. We export a lot to the UK and are more dependent on its market, "said Professor Henkel.



