We Don't Want to Build a Wall with UK, Donald Tusk

The European Union does not want to "build a wall" with Britain as it leaves the bloc, EU President Donald Tusk said Wednesday as he laid out draft guidelines for negotiations on post-Brexit ties, AFP reported.

"My proposal shows that we don't want to build a wall between the EU and Britain. On the contrary the UK will be our closest neighbour and we want to remain friends and partners," Tusk told a press conference in Luxembourg.

