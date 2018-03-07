We Don't Want to Build a Wall with UK, Donald Tusk
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The European Union does not want to "build a wall" with Britain as it leaves the bloc, EU President Donald Tusk said Wednesday as he laid out draft guidelines for negotiations on post-Brexit ties, AFP reported.
The European Union does not want to "build a wall" with Britain as it leaves the bloc, EU President Donald Tusk said Wednesday as he laid out draft guidelines for negotiations on post-Brexit ties, AFP reported.
"My proposal shows that we don't want to build a wall between the EU and Britain. On the contrary the UK will be our closest neighbour and we want to remain friends and partners," Tusk told a press conference in Luxembourg.
- » France Takes on Sexual Harassment with on-the-spot Fines
- » The EC can Introduce Additional 4 Months of Parental Leave
- » US-Canada Border can be Blueprint for Northern Ireland, Says Theresa May
- » The EU is a Step Away from the Development of the 5G Network
- » Carles Puigdemont Abandons Bid to Return as Catalan leader
- » Theresa May to Outline Her Five Tests for Brexit in Mansion House Speech
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)