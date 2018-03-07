UNICEF: Serbia's Population is Declining at a Rapid Pace

March 7, 2018, Wednesday
Source: Twitter

Serbia's population will melt by 23 percent to 5.5 million in 2041. This was announced by the UNICEF Director for the Balkan country Mike Saint Lot at the Copañon Business Forum.

During this period, the labor force in Serbia will be significantly aging and will decrease by 21%. Mike Saint Lot warned that the country is already confronted with negative demographic trends and a lack of labor force.

Tags: Serbia, population, decline
