UNICEF: Serbia's Population is Declining at a Rapid Pace
Society | March 7, 2018, Wednesday // 16:06| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Serbia's population will melt by 23 percent to 5.5 million in 2041. This was announced by the UNICEF Director for the Balkan country Mike Saint Lot at the Copañon Business Forum.
During this period, the labor force in Serbia will be significantly aging and will decrease by 21%. Mike Saint Lot warned that the country is already confronted with negative demographic trends and a lack of labor force.
- » The Оldest Letter in a Bottle is ... Part of an Experiment 132 Years Ago
- » This is Why Alcohol Erases our Memories
- » Teachers, Medical Professionals and Journalists are the most Harassed in the Workplace
- » Record Number of Deaths Caused by the Flu in Croatia
- » France Introduces a Fine of 90 Euros for Sexual Harassment on the Street
- » New Earthquake of 6.7 on the Richter Scale in Papua New Guinea took 18 Lives
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)