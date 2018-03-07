Tusk: We do not Want to Build a Wall Between the EU and the UK

The European Union does not want to "build a wall" with the UK when it leaves the bloc, EU President Donald Tusk said by announcing a draft negotiation guidelines for relations after Brexit, reports AFP.

"My proposal shows that we do not want to build a wall between the EU and the UK, on ​​the contrary, Britain will be our closest neighbor and we want to remain friends and partners," Tusk said at a press conference in Luxembourg.

He added that "trade wars are bad and it is easy to lose," as the bloc is preparing to oppose the US President's planned steel and aluminum customs duty.

"President Trump recently said," Commercial wars are good and easy to win. "But the truth is just the opposite: Commercial wars are bad and easy to lose," Tusk told at a news conference in Luxembourg.

