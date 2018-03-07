The Boss of the Football Referees in Bulgaria Resigned

The Chairman of the Referee Panel in the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) Petar Petrov resigned. Later the headquarters based in Sofia's Boyana District announced that BFU President Borislav Mihailov accepted and resignation of Petrov. "The Bulgarian Football Union thanks Petar Petrov for his work and wishes him future success," he wrote on the official website of the Bulgarian Football Union.

Petrov's resignation comes just days after it was officially demanded by Levski. Earlier this season, CSKA Sofia also called for such an appeal, and in recent weeks, four other elite clubs - Vereya, Etar, Beroe and Septemvri - have expressed strong dissatisfaction with the work of the referee committee.

Because of the frequent scandals of bad calls during matches even the member of the Executive Committee of BFU Emil Kostadinov said that the Football Association is ready to replace Petrov. 

