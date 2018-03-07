Trump: The EU is Taking Advantage of the US on Trade
U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday his plan to slap big tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, warning the European Union it would get hit with a “big tax” for not treating the United States well when it comes to trade.
“They make it almost impossible for us to do business with them and yet they send their cars and everything else back into the United States,” Trump said of the EU at a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, whose country is an EU member.
Trump repeated his belief that the United States could win such a war, since it was running such a large trade deficit.
“When we’re behind on every single country, trade wars aren’t so bad,” he told reporters at the White House.
Lofven offered a warning of sorts to the U.S. president, saying: “I am convinced that increased tariffs hurt us all in the long run.”
Trump held out the prospect that close U.S. trading partners Canada and Mexico could avoid the steep tariffs if they reached a deal with the United States in the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.
“But again, (with) other countries, we won’t have that choice. Unless they can do something for us,” he said, adding that the EU could find relief if it lowered barriers to U.S. products.
“Then we can start talking,” Trump said.
- » EU Women Earn 16 % Less than Men: Eurostat
- » The Ministry of Energy will Check the Heating in Pernik
- » GDP for 2017 Increased by 3.6 per 100 Compared to 2016
- » Colombia Navy Seizes 5 Tons of Cocaine Near Border with Panama
- » Bulgaria has the most Female Coders in Europe
- » Bulgarian Companies are Involved in Projects with over EUR 500 million in India