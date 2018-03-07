Erdogan will not Give up on Buying C-400 Systems from Russia

Turkey will not give up buying C-400 missile systems from Russia, despite the fact that it is possible for the United States to impose sanctions, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, quoted by TASS.

"You did not say anything to Greece (when they bought C-300 systems from Russia) and you said you would not allow Turkey to buy C-400 systems and qualified the deal with Russia as a mistake. You also said you could enter sanctions. We do not intend to ask your permission. Without any concessions, we will go the right way to achieve our own goals, Erdogan said, quoted by Turkish TV Haberthurk.

In November 2016 it became known that Turkey and Russia are negotiating to buy C-400 systems. The fact of signing a treaty was confirmed by Russia on September 12, 2017, when Turkish President Erdogan announced that a certain sum was paid in advance under the treaty. Turkey will be the first NATO member state to receive from Russia C-400 missile systems.