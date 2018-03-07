A Porn Star Fights for the Right to Tell About her Sexual Relations with Trump

A porn star who claims to have had sex with Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit to annul the non-disclosure agreement that prevents her from discussing her alleged sexual contacts with the current US President, reports mediapool.

The lawsuit filed in a Los Angeles court claims that the deal is "invalid and does not give rise to legal consequences" because Trump has not signed it personally. Porn actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she wants to reveal details of her sexual relationship to Trump. In mid-February, Michael Cohen, a personal attorney for the president, admitted he had personally given $ 20,000 to her in 2016.

The lawyer did not specify what was the reason he gave her that money, but the media said Cohen tried to buy the silence of Clifford for her alleged connection to Trump. The lawyer says the money was not given to him either by the Trump Organization or by Donald Trump's election headquarters.

Clifford claims in the lawsuit Cohen tried to force her to remain silent. She also indicated that she had begun an "intimate relationship" with Trump in 2006 and continued "for much of 2007" In 2005, Donald Trump married his current wife, Melania, and in March 2006, their son Barron was born.

In January this year The Wall Street Journal reported that before the presidential election in 2016, the actress was paid to sign a contract to not disclose information about her relationship with Trump. Then Clifford's agent issued a statement on her behalf that there was nothing between her and Trump. Even then, many people noticed that the signature of the porn star on the application did not resemble the signature placed under an earlier document.