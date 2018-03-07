France Introduces a Fine of 90 Euros for Sexual Harassment on the Street

France introduces a fine of € 90 for sexual and sexist harassment in public places, whether it's indecent gestures, whistles, or unwanted remarks, said government spokesman Benjamin Grivo, quoted by France Press.

"I remind you that in Ile-de-France (the area where Paris is located) 90 percent of women using public transport have been victims of physical, verbal or other harassment, and that has to end," he stressed in front of the TV channel BFM.

According to the report, the violation will have to be established at the spot by a special police, which monitors the order in a specific area. The government spokesman, Grivo, said he was aware of how difficult it was to find a violation at the time of its execution, but said "it's better than nothing." In connection with the failure of such fines in other European countries, such as Belgium and Portugal, Grivo said that the French authorities could benefit from the experience of others.