New Earthquake of 6.7 on the Richter Scale in Papua New Guinea took 18 Lives

Society » ENVIRONMENT | March 7, 2018, Wednesday // 15:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Earthquake of 6.7 on the Richter Scale in Papua New Guinea took 18 Lives Source: Twitter

At least 18 people died in an earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale in Papua New Guinea, local authorities said.

The earthquake occurred on Tuesday in a remote mountain area, about 600 km from the capital, Port Morsby. It was followed by two secondary quakes with a magnitude above 5 on the Richter that forced people to leave their homes due to landslide fears.

Blocked roads, cracked airplane lanes and disrupted communication make it difficult for the authorities to identify the number of victims and deliver aid to at least 150,000 people in distress. Just a week ago, a massive earthquake in the same area killed more than 60 people.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, papua new guinea, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria