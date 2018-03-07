Prof. Nachev: 40% of the Money for Health is from the Patient's Pocket, Compared with 22% in Europe

There should be no tension, it is speculation that due to the debts in the NHIF, treatment is refused. The treasury's budget has never been enough. This was what the director of the St. Ekaterina Hospital Prof. Gencho Nachev told the Bulgarian National Television.

"Health tourism is everywhere, there are rules for it, at least in this area, and there are rules in Bulgaria." The fund finances treatment only if there is no equivalent in Bulgaria, but there are also urgent cases, "explained Nachev.

According to him, whatever money is poured out, if the pattern of funding is not changed, it will continue. There is no control or sanctions. The penalty should be termination of the contract, deprivation of right to the profession, not fines of 500 levs, sayed Nachev.

In the first place, the patient must be involved in the funding, that is co-financing. This has three effects - controlling, educative, and creating a niche for the development of health insurance funds. These are the first steps to de-monopolize the treasury, it can not be done with a magic stick, he said and gave an example that this is also said by the European Commission.

At present, 40% of health money come from the patient's pocket, at 20-22% in Europe. Currently, the social burden is greater than it should be. If we want to be a welfare state, a Health Fund can be made like there is energy aid. And it will come out twice as cheaply as it is now, commented the director of the St. Catherine Hospital.