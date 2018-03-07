The Ministry of Energy will Check the Heating in Pernik
In connection with the increased accidents and interruption of the heat supply, the Minister of Energy Temenujka Petkova ordered a team of the department to check in "Toplofikacia-Pernik". The fuel reserves maintained by the district heating company as well as the technical conditions for heating will be checked.
