The Ministry of Energy will Check the Heating in Pernik

In connection with the increased accidents and interruption of the heat supply, the Minister of Energy Temenujka Petkova ordered a team of the department to check in "Toplofikacia-Pernik". The fuel reserves maintained by the district heating company as well as the technical conditions for heating will be checked.

