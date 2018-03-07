The Prosecutor's Office will Check Yulen's Concession in Pirin

Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov has ordered a check on a signal from the Greens' Political Party, which was received on February 26th. This was announced by the Prosecutor's Office today. The signal reveals facts about numerous violations of the legislation in force when concluding and executing a concession contract for a territory in Pirin National Park, the statement of the prosecutor's office said.

"It is necessary to carry out a check on the actual owner of the concessionaire Yulen AD, as well as to establish the violations by this concessionaire, mainly related to the use of areas significantly exceeding the concession territory under contract and the availability of sites to third parties there.

Questions are also put on new building permits issued to the concessionaire but falling outside the area of ​​the contract territory as well as on the connection between Yulen and the Ski Federation with the purpose of obtaining information about expenses from the state budget " .

Tsatsarov ordered a personal inspection by a prosecutor from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office in view of the environmental crime data contained in the alert, as well as offenses committed by officials from the executive.

The inspection will be carried out within two months, the prosecution added.