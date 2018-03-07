Bulgarian Car Participated in the Exhibition in Geneva

Bulgaria will be presented at the 88th International Motor Show in Geneva by the Designer Rosen Daskalov who is from Russe.

His model is a racing and street version and can be personally designed by his future owner. The car can be both as a cabriolet and a fully-equipped, closed coupe with air conditioning.

The car could be with internal combustion engine, a hybrid system or an electric motor. And with a single charge it can travel 200 km. Over 900 vehicles from around the world will be exhibited at the forum.

 

