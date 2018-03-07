The Government Approved a Tunnel Project Under Petrohan and a Speed Road to Vidin

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 7, 2018, Wednesday // 14:16| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Government Approved a Tunnel Project Under Petrohan and a Speed Road to Vidin bnt

The Cabinet adopted today the draft decision to build a speed road to Vidin and a tunnel under Petrohan.

A design study will be carried out to build the tunnel for which the state is preparing for a concession. They are looking also for an investor, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: draft decision, tunnel, Petrohan, speed road, Vidin
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria