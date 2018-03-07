The Government Approved a Tunnel Project Under Petrohan and a Speed Road to Vidin
The Cabinet adopted today the draft decision to build a speed road to Vidin and a tunnel under Petrohan.
A design study will be carried out to build the tunnel for which the state is preparing for a concession. They are looking also for an investor, reported the Bulgarian National Television.
