People From Pernik Protest Against the Local Heating Company

March 7, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: People From Pernik Protest Against the Local Heating Company

The inhabitants of Pernik protest against the local heating company, reported BNT.

People say rarely the steam works, and when is working, the radiators are not actually hot.

The protest is organized through social networks due to constant accidents and frequent stopping of heating since the beginning of the heating season.

Over a month, more than 20,000 subscribers of the district heating company have heat problems especially during the cold weather. For the last month, normal heat supply was only 2-3 days. 

Following complaints and alerts, an inspection of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission has begun.

The paradox was that they did not answer any phone at the time of the major accident.

 

Tags: Pernik, protest, heating company, heating
