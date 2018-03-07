GDP for 2017 Increased by 3.6 per 100 Compared to 2016

In the fourth quarter of 2017 gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to BGN 27,427 million at current prices, according to the preliminary data from the National Statistical Institute.

Recalculated in euro, GDP is respectively EUR 14,023 million, with per capita EUR 1,982. Seasonal data show a growth of 3.5 per cent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year and 0.7 per cent on the third quarter of 2017.

In 2017 GDP amounted to BGN 98,631 million at current prices. Recalculated in euro, GDP is respectively € 50,429 million, with € 7,099 per person. GDP in 2017, according to preliminary data, increases in real terms by 3.6 per cent compared to 2016.