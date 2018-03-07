Protest against the deal with CEZ before the Council of Ministers
The protest is organized in social networks but is supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party. People from across the country are shouting out "resignation." Apart from the deal with CEZ, they also protest for the Istanbul Convention, the demographic crisis, against low pensions and health care.
