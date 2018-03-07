Protest against the deal with CEZ before the Council of Ministers

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 7, 2018, Wednesday // 14:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Protest against the deal with CEZ before the Council of Ministers Източник: pixabay

The protest is organized in social networks but is supported by the Bulgarian Socialist Party. People from across the country are shouting out "resignation." Apart from the deal with CEZ, they also protest for the Istanbul Convention, the demographic crisis, against low pensions and health care.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, BSP, CEZ, Istanbul Convention
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria