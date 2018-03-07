The Government Withdrew the Istanbul Convention

Politics » DOMESTIC | March 7, 2018, Wednesday // 13:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Government Withdrew the Istanbul Convention Archive

The government withdrew the Istanbul Convention. This happened during today's cabinet meeting. The ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence is repealed until the Constitutional Court has pronounced its verdict, said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"As it sounds, the government accepted it, but then there were very serious reactions by coalition partner, Orthodoxy and the Mufti.
 
There were huge fears in the Bulgarian people. We are a government elected by the people more than once and we are obliged to comply with what the people want, "said Boyko Borissov.

In his words, the Constitutional Court will now rule, and after the Convention is withdrawn, it will be possible to hold debates. This way, in a relaxed political, social atmosphere, we can weigh all the arguments on this subject.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Istanbul Convention, Borisov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria