The government withdrew the Istanbul Convention. This happened during today's cabinet meeting. The ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on the Prevention and Combating of Violence against Women and Domestic Violence is repealed until the Constitutional Court has pronounced its verdict, said Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"As it sounds, the government accepted it, but then there were very serious reactions by coalition partner, Orthodoxy and the Mufti.



There were huge fears in the Bulgarian people. We are a government elected by the people more than once and we are obliged to comply with what the people want, "said Boyko Borissov.

In his words, the Constitutional Court will now rule, and after the Convention is withdrawn, it will be possible to hold debates. This way, in a relaxed political, social atmosphere, we can weigh all the arguments on this subject.