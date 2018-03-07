A 16-year-old Mother Suffocated her Baby and Put the Body into a Refrigerator

A 16-year-old girl gave birth in her house in the Kazanlak village of Srednogorovo and suffocated her baby. This was reported by NOVA, referring to its sources.

After the birth the girl put the baby's body in a refrigerator in the garage of the house.

The girl is detained. According to the child's father, the mother suffocated the baby.

