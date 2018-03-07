A 16-year-old Mother Suffocated her Baby and Put the Body into a Refrigerator
Crime | March 7, 2018, Wednesday // 13:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Archive
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 16-year-old girl gave birth in her house in the Kazanlak village of Srednogorovo and suffocated her baby. This was reported by NOVA, referring to its sources.
After the birth the girl put the baby's body in a refrigerator in the garage of the house.
The girl is detained. According to the child's father, the mother suffocated the baby.
- » 700 Bulgarian Criminals are Hiding Abroad
- » Russian Ex-Spy, Daughter Still Critical After Suspected Poisoning in UK
- » A Young Woman was Murdered in an Apartment in the Capital
- » Spectacular Heist: USD 5 Million were Stolen from the Luggage Compartment of a Plane in 6 Minutes
- » Thieves Steal US$5 million in Cash From Lufthansa Cargo Plane on Tarmac in Brazil
- » Police Arrest 21-Year-Old in Swiss Capital After 'Bomb Threat'
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)