Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos Becomes First Centi-Billionaire

Year after year Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates led this list. But in 2018, he has been finally dethroned. The new richest person in the world is Amazon boss Jeff Bezos, who leads the Forbes list of super rich in the world with net worth of $112 billion. This is also around $22 billion more than the second richest person, who is Bill Gates with net worth of $90 billion. The richest Indian according to Forbes is Mukesh Ambani with net worth of $40 billion. He is also the only Indian in the top 50. His name appears at 19th position.

But even Mukesh Ambani's wealth pales in front of the riches that Bezos have. The Amazon CEO is almost three times richer than Ambani. When contrasted with the income of commoners, the wealth of Bezos looks unreal. For example, in India where the Per Capita Income according to IMF is little over $1800 per year, Bezos right now has more money than the combined annual income of nearly 61 million Indians!

With an increase of about $39.2 billion in his fortune in the last one year, Bezos for the first time bags the first position, beating Microsoft's co-founder Bill Gates who has been on the top spot for the last four consecutive years and in total 18 times in the past 24 years. Although, the interesting bit is that even though Gates continue to fund his non-profit activities across the world, his net worth grew by around $4 billion in 2018. This is the clear example of the old saying that money begets money and once you are super rich you tend to get richer and richer even when you are spending billions of dollars on charities.

While the Forbes list is full of people who inherited money, or in other words came got rich in the world of 19th and 20th century, it also shows that in the last one decade technology and telecom has created a lot of billionaires. They are also the young billionaires.

The list of richest rich people is dominated by Silicon Valley leaders and tech businessmen. Top tech executives apart from Bezos that made it to 2018 Forbes Magazine list of billionaires this year are:

-- Bill Gates: Microsoft's Bill Gates fortune sees a marginable rise from last year's figures. The 62-year-old philanthropist ranks second with a fortune worth $90 billion.

-- Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ranks 5th with a fortune worth $71billion. His last year's net worth was $56 billion and ranked on the same fifth position. Zuckerberg has sold $357 million of stock in February and said that he would sell 35-75 million shares during the next 18 months to support the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Important bit to note here is that Zuckerberg is very young and given the way his fortune is rising he may become world's richest person in couple of years.

-- Larry Ellison: Cofounder of Oracle, 73-years-old Larry Ellison stands on 10th position in the Forbes's 2018 list of billionaires with his fortune worth $58.5 billion.

-- Larry Page: Google's co-founder Larry Page ranks 12th with net worth $48.8 billion. He is followed by Sergey Brin, Google's second co-founder who comes at 13th position.

-- Jack Ma: Aliaba's Jack Ma, who has been regarded as one of the world's most powerful people by Forbes, this time has made it to top 20 billionaires in the Forbes list 2018. His net worth is $39 billion.

-- Steve Ballmer: Ballmer who served as the CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014 and who is currently the owner of Los Angeles' Basketball team Clippers ranks 22nd on the Forbes list with net worth of $38.4 billion.

-- Michael Dell: Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, is ranked as the 39th richest man in the Forbes list with a net worth of $22.7 billion. Masayoshi Son, the Japanese business behind SoftBank and who has invested in a number of tech start-ups including Uber, also sits at 39th position with net wealth of $22.7 billion./Source: indiatoday.in