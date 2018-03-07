U.S. Embassy in Ankara to Reopen Wednesday after the Security Threat
The U.S. Embassy in Ankara will reopen on Wednesday and will provide all regular services, a spokesman said, after the mission was closed for two days due to a security threat, reported Reuters.
“The U.S. Embassy in Ankara will be operating as normal and providing all regular services on Wednesday, March 7 onwards,” embassy spokesman David Gainer.
“We appreciate the continuing strong support we receive from the Turkish National Police in keeping our facilities and personnel safe,” he said.
Turkish police detained four Iraqi nationals on Monday on suspicion of planning an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara.
