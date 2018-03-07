FYROM's Zaev Calls for International Treaty Rather Than Constitution Change

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | March 7, 2018, Wednesday // 11:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: FYROM's Zaev Calls for International Treaty Rather Than Constitution Change facebook

Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, on Tuesday again rebuffed Greek demands for a change to his country’s constitution, instead proposing the drafting of an international treaty which, he said, would be of greater value to Greece, Ekathimeriniwrites.

Drawing up an international treaty would mean that what is agreed between Greece and FYROM in United Nations-mediated talks would be a lasting solution, he said.

Zaev pointed to recent gestures by Skopje – the renaming of its international airport and a major highway – as an adequate indication of the country’s dedication to fighting irredentism.

 

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: zoran zaev, macedonia, FYROM, constitutional changes
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria