FYROM's Zaev Calls for International Treaty Rather Than Constitution Change

Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, on Tuesday again rebuffed Greek demands for a change to his country’s constitution, instead proposing the drafting of an international treaty which, he said, would be of greater value to Greece, Ekathimeriniwrites.



Drawing up an international treaty would mean that what is agreed between Greece and FYROM in United Nations-mediated talks would be a lasting solution, he said.



Zaev pointed to recent gestures by Skopje – the renaming of its international airport and a major highway – as an adequate indication of the country’s dedication to fighting irredentism.