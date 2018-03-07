13 Daesh Suspects Linked to Ankara Plot Arrested in Southern Turkey

Bulgaria: 13 Daesh Suspects Linked to Ankara Plot Arrested in Southern Turkey

 Аt least 13 Daesh suspects have been arrested in Turkey's southern province of Adana as part of an investigation into an alleged terror attack plot on the U.S. embassy in Ankara, a security source said Wednesday, Daily Sabah reported.

In the dawn raids across the city, counter-terrorist units apprehended at least 13 people, including Syrian nationals, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

On March 5, Turkish police foiled a planned Daesh terror act against the U.S. embassy in Ankara, arresting 20 suspects in the capital city and in Samsun, a Black Sea province.

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror group has targeted civilians in suicide bomb, rocket and gun attacks.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks. Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said Monday that Turkey has killed over 4,000 Daesh operatives and arrested 12,538 Daesh-linked suspects between 2011 and 2018, making it the most effective country in the fight against the terror group.

Ankara, Syria, Daesh, terror group, turkey
